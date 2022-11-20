Don't prepare for run-off, Atiku will win at first ballot - PDP tells INEC

This comes as the electoral commission declared that it was already making plans and preparations for a possible run-off election in the event that no candidate meets the constitutional requirements for declaring a winner from votes cast on February 25, 2023.

Reacting to the development, the PDP-PCC in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked INEC not to be misled by diversionary narratives by apologists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who, according to him, are “seeking ways to derail the election, having realized that their party has been rejected.”

Ologbondiyan urged the electoral umpire to concentrate on deploying its resources towards conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election that will be generally accepted by majority of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan's word: “Our campaign is confident that by every indices and data available, our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the presidential election of February 25, 2023 at the first run.

“The APC has seen defeat ahead as Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable.