RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Don't prepare for run-off, Atiku will win at first ballot - PDP tells INEC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP claimed that every indices and data available suggests that Atiku will win the presidential election at the first run.

Atiku Abubakar vows to end insecurity and reduce taxation at PDP rally in Borno. (Guardian)
Atiku Abubakar vows to end insecurity and reduce taxation at PDP rally in Borno. (Guardian)

Recommended articles

This comes as the electoral commission declared that it was already making plans and preparations for a possible run-off election in the event that no candidate meets the constitutional requirements for declaring a winner from votes cast on February 25, 2023.

Reacting to the development, the PDP-PCC in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked INEC not to be misled by diversionary narratives by apologists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who, according to him, are “seeking ways to derail the election, having realized that their party has been rejected.

Ologbondiyan urged the electoral umpire to concentrate on deploying its resources towards conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election that will be generally accepted by majority of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan's word:Our campaign is confident that by every indices and data available, our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the presidential election of February 25, 2023 at the first run.

“The APC has seen defeat ahead as Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable.

“We urge Nigerians to remain resolute in their determination to vote in their choice, Atiku Abubakar, and take every step necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't prepare for run-off, Atiku will win at first ballot - PDP tells INEC

Don't prepare for run-off, Atiku will win at first ballot - PDP tells INEC

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

APGA chieftain condemns Soludo for attacking Peter Obi

APGA chieftain condemns Soludo for attacking Peter Obi

Ooni, Fashola, others honoured as Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti graduates 13,667

Ooni, Fashola, others honoured as Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti graduates 13,667

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

Police swoop on 2 suspected fraudsters after bank cashier raises alarm

Police swoop on 2 suspected fraudsters after bank cashier raises alarm

Tinubu vows to re-activate Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project

Tinubu vows to re-activate Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project

Lagos establishes specialist hospitals to reduce medical tourism

Lagos establishes specialist hospitals to reduce medical tourism

Dantata, Abdulsamad, others raise N1bn for Jigawa flood victims

Dantata, Abdulsamad, others raise N1bn for Jigawa flood victims

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates.

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu