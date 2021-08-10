The current chairman has faced numerous calls from many party stakeholders to step down over allegations of mismanagement and terrible leadership.

Disaffection with his leadership escalated last week when seven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) resigned, and one member of the Board of Trustees joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

To put an end to the crisis, party stakeholders resolved at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 to keep Secondus in place for two more months.

"We have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family," Sokoto State governor and chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, announced after the meeting.

The stakeholders resolved that the party should convene a convention planning committee to organise a national convention by the end of October.

The convention had originally been planned to take place in December, but will now happen earlier presumably to address the widespread grievances against Secondus.