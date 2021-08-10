RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP to elect new national chairman in October as Secondus survives axe

Authors:

Samson Toromade

A zoning committee for party positions is also to be constituted.

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, has resisted calls for him to step down [PDP]
PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, has resisted calls for him to step down [PDP]

Uche Secondus will remain the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until a national convention is held in two months.

Recommended articles

The current chairman has faced numerous calls from many party stakeholders to step down over allegations of mismanagement and terrible leadership.

Disaffection with his leadership escalated last week when seven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) resigned, and one member of the Board of Trustees joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

To put an end to the crisis, party stakeholders resolved at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 to keep Secondus in place for two more months.

"We have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family," Sokoto State governor and chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, announced after the meeting.

The stakeholders resolved that the party should convene a convention planning committee to organise a national convention by the end of October.

The convention had originally been planned to take place in December, but will now happen earlier presumably to address the widespread grievances against Secondus.

A zoning committee for party positions is also to be constituted, less than two years to the 2023 general elections.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army says FG in charge of freeing 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts

PDP to elect new national chairman in October as Secondus survives axe

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations

Dino Melaye mocks reports of N12.7 billion fraud deal with Hushpuppi

Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia after officials assaulted diplomat

Kaduna Electric launches mobile app

NDLEA arrests 43 suspects, seizes 137.55kg drugs

Gov Masari seeks review of 2021 budget to accommodate N6.25b for ranching

NNPC redeploys staff, names new spokesperson