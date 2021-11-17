PDP to begin sale of forms for Osun governorship election next Monday

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the state governorship election for July 16, 2022.

Akobundu said that under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by PDP National Working Committee (NWC), the last day for submission of forms had been fixed for Dec. 17.

Then statement said “Screening of Aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the National Secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

“Ward congresses to elect 3-man ad hoc delegates have been fixed for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 to Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

“ Local government congress for election of one national delegate and one person living with disability per local government has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022."

Akobundu added that publication of delegates’ list had also been scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022.

He added that the party governorship primary for the election would be Monday, March 7, 2022.

“Appeals on the governorship primary will be taken on Thursday March 10, 2022,” he added.