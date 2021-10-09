PDP threatens to sue APC over allegation of violence in Imo

Emenike Nmeregini, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state’s chapter, announced in Owerri in a statement on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He said that officials of the Hope Uzodimma-led government had at several times claimed that the opposition party was sponsoring insecurity in the state.

He added that the allegations against the PDP were aimed at gagging the opposition party from holding the ruling government accountable to the people of the state.

The party also stated that the wave of violence in the state depicts lack of capacity by the APC government to secure of lives and properties of the people of the state.

He said, “Uzodimma should be reminded that PDP leaders are law-abiding citizens who recognize the well-being of the people of the state as a top priority as demonstrated by the short-lived Rebuild PDP government led by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“Consequently, PDP leaders can never embark on actions capable of jeopardizing the safety and lives of Imolites.

“As a virile and credible opposition party, Uzodimma should be told that no amount of intimidation and repression can prevent Imo PDP and its leaders from pushing determinedly alternative views and holding him accountable to the people as provided by the law.

“The PDP is not unmindful of the serial attempts by Uzodimma–led Government to politicize the insecurity in the state in the face of the credibility and legitimacy it has had to contend with.