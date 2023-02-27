ADVERTISEMENT
PDP threatens to reject presidential election result
Dino Melaye disrupted the collation process to raise his concern about the election result.
Dino Melaye, who serves as the party’s agent at the national collation centre in Abuja, issued the threat while expressing his disagreement about the collation process.
Melaye argued that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly upload the results of the elections from polling units online makes the election questionable.
Details later…
