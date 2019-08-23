Leaders of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have protested the nomination of 27-year-old Seun Fakorede as commissioner at the screening session of the state House of Assembly.

The PDP leaders alleged that Fakorede "is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)".

Those calling for Fakorede's his nomination are the PDP leaders in Ibarapa North Local Government, led by the senatorial chairman of Oyo South, Samuel Olawuwo.

According to Punch, they alleged that Fakorede and his father had long left the PDP and worked against Makinde’s victory in the governorship election.

“When we voted, we thank God that we won at the state level," Olawuwo said.

“We won at the senatorial level. By the time we were campaigning about, the governor promised us that anytime he wanted to pick either the commissioner or any other office, he would consult us.

“But he didn’t do that when he wanted to pick Seun Fakorede. This man, whose son is now picked, is a staunch member of APC. We totally reject his nomination.”

However, lawmakers confirmed and approved Fakorede's nomination as well as other nominees sent by the governor.

Reacting to the call for the nullification of his nomination, Fakorede told Punch the issue was an internal matter that would be settled in due course.