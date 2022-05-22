RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo says it has suspended its primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives indefinitely, over unreconciled delegates list.

PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo. [The Mail]
PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo. [The Mail]

A statement by the Legal Advisor of the party in the state, Mr Kessinger Ikeokwu on Sunday, attributed the non-conduct of the primaries to confusion caused by the National Assembly.

Recommended articles

Ikeokwu explained that Imo would not vote along with other states who were now voting with their three man and one man national delegates.

He said: “Please note that the reason for the suspension of the PDP house of assembly and house of representatives primaries in Imo was a result of the confusion that arose from the error of the national assembly in the country.

“This is hinged on Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act which inadvertently led to the exclusion of over 80 per cent of delegates ordinarily meant to vote at the primaries.

“The Imo PDP case became compounded because it hadn’t tidied up its three man ad hoc delegates, who ought to vote at the primaries due to pending litigations.

“Every preparation was made for us to use our statutory delegates to vote, before the national assembly saw the error in Section 84 of the Amended Electoral Act, 2022, which excluded the statutory delegates.

“What it means is that it created a situation of chaos for Imo because we have not concluded our elected delegates,” he explained.

He urged party faithful to ignore fifth columnists writing about crisis within the party.

According to him, there is no crisis, as the leadership of the party at all levels are working together to make sure our ad hoc delegates are cleared to vote at our primaries on a later date to be announced.

He assured them that as soon as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act, 2022, the state delegate list would be properly constituted to vote at the primaries.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

Abductors reject N1m ransom offer; seize cleric, son in Ondo

Abductors reject N1m ransom offer; seize cleric, son in Ondo

PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo

PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo

Tinubu pledges to establish agro industrial processing zone in Yobe

Tinubu pledges to establish agro industrial processing zone in Yobe

PDP primaries: Reps Minority Leader Elumelu wins ticket

PDP primaries: Reps Minority Leader Elumelu wins ticket

NDLEA arrests ex-drug convict with 24 parcels of cocaine on arrival from Brazil

NDLEA arrests ex-drug convict with 24 parcels of cocaine on arrival from Brazil

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Buhari returns from Abu Dhabi amidst Electoral Act confusion

Buhari returns from Abu Dhabi amidst Electoral Act confusion

Sanwu-Olu signs landmark air quality declaration to improve health, climate

Sanwu-Olu signs landmark air quality declaration to improve health, climate

Trending

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]

2023: There's plot to force Peter Obi out of the race - Okupe

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]