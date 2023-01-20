PDP suspends Nnamani, Fayose's son over support for Tinubu

Pulse reports that Nnamani is the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial district at the Red Chamber on the platform of the PDP.

Also, the party announced the suspension of, Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, the son of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over a similar allegation.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The statement noted that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party took the decision after an extensive review of the party's affairs in the country.

The NWC also extended the suspension to Chief Chris Ogbu from Imo State and six other members from Ekiti State.

Pulse reports that Nnamani has been a very vocal supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and has publicly expressed his preference for him over his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Tinubu and Nnamani were colleagues for eight years when they both governed Lagos and Enugu states respectively between 1999-2007.

As for the younger Fayose, his exact offence remains unknown as he has never publicly campaigned against the party's presidential candidate, but his father has made it clear that "it's the turn of the south" in 2023.

The statement read: "The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

"In the same vein, the NWC has approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State also with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

"The suspended members in Ekiti State are: Ayeni Funso -(Ekiti North); Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central).

"Others are: Emiola Adenike Jennifer - (Ekiti South Il) 2. Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North ll); Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central); Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti Northl); Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central l).

"The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule."