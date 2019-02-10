Oshiomhole gave the advice in Lagos while addressing the crowd at the party's presidential campaign rally.

He said the promise was a calculated ploy by the opposition party to deceive Nigerians and get their votes.

The party chairman said the PDP had no good record of job creation in all its 16years in power.

He said that the era of PDP marked the death of many industries in the country, especially in Lagos.

Oshiomhole said that it was a big irony that the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who supervised the economy at the time as Vice-President when many factories died was promising jobs.

The party chairman said the opposition party was clueless about job creation.

According to him, the APC had created many jobs in the last three years and would create more when re-elected.

When you go to Oshodi and Isolo, remember the industries in Oshodi and Ikeja? Where are they now?

Who supervised the obituaries of these industries? It is the PDP, and who was the Vice-President at that time, Atiku.

How can you supervise the liquidation of industries and make promise to create new jobs?

Jobs are not created by miracles; by investing in infrastructure, the present government has generated many jobs through construction and multiplier effects.

The Next level means more jobs are coming for the people he said.

Oshiomhole said that the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, did not have the moral authority to speak on jobs.

He alleged that Obi deals in Made-in -China goods, exporting jobs, saying that was the reason he always quoted figures from China at any gathering.

Oshiomole said the country did not fare well under the 16years of PDP, which he described as an era characterised by looting and poor leadership.

He said the Buhari administration had done well to put the country on the right course in the last three and half years.

Oshiomhole said Buhari was a man of integrity, adding the anti-corruption fight and love for the masses had improved under him.

President Buhari is a man of integrity. He is the only president that no British Prime Minister has called a thief.

He is the only president that is widely acknowledged to be fighting corruption.

This is the only president that the Arch-Bishop of Canterbury in London has described as an African leader who stands out to be counted on the side of the people.

That is why I am proud and you are proud to be associated with what Buhari is doing and what he stands for, and why the Next level is about you, he said.

He said the difference between the APC and PDP was that while the former was about the people the latter was about themselves.

Oshiomhole said while APC was spending N500billion on the poor, the PDP was complaining the money was too much, as they were used to looting.

He said the promise by Atiku to give amnesty to treasury looters while leaving petty thieves who steal N10 or N20 should tell anyone that PDP was about class.

The party chairman said the APC was sure of victory on Feb. 16 and March 2, as it would defeat the PDP mercilessly.

He assured the international community that the party would not be involved in rigging or violence,as it had no record of doing that.

Oshiomhole said the APC had no reason to rig, as people believed in the party for progress.

He said Lagos was an example of a working state, which was so because it was under APC.

The Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, said a vote for APC was a vote for infrastructure.

He said the delivery of Lagos -Abeokuta rail project and others in the country by the APC meant the party was for development.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Babajide

Sanwoolu, urged residents to vote right and for the APC.

He urged residents to come out en masse and vote for the party for the progress of the state.

The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, praised the administration of Buhari, saying the state had benefited immensely in terms of projects in the last three and half years.

NAN reports that APC state governors, ministers, among others were part of the mammoth crowd of party faithful and residents at the rally.