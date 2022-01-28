RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP sets up Appeal Panel for Ekiti governorship primary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 25 member Gubernatorial Appeal Panel.

PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]
The panel would consider appeals arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election for Ekiti governorship election.

A statement by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Mr Umar Bature in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the panel would be chaired by PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.

He said the PDP National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, would serve as the Secretary of the panel, scheduled to sit on Friday, Jan. 28, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 3p.m.

Other members of the appeal panel are; Amb. Umar Damagum, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, Mr Setonji Koshoedo, Umar Bature, Debo Ologunagba, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed and Daniel Woyengikuro.

Others are: Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, Muhammed Suleiman, Okechukwu Daniel, Olasoji Adagunodo, Dr. Ali Odefa, Chief Dan Orbih, Emmanuel Bovoa, Theophilus Shan and Dr Aminu Abdullahi.

Also serving as members are: Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, Amb. Fidelia Njeze, Sen. Liyel Imoke, Mrs Laurencia Malam, Alhaji Adamu Waziri and Prof. Jerry Gana.

