A Senator on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Joshua Lidani, has defected to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan, announced Lidani's defection at the plenary on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Senator Lidani who was the former deputy governor of Gombe state was elected Senator under PDP in the 2015 election.

The Gombe South senatorial district lawmaker lost his reelection bid under the PDP to house of representative member, Binta Bello.