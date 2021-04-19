RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP says Kwankwaso, Babangida Aliyu not suspended

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed as false, the purported suspension of former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party.

Kwankwaso

Pulse Nigeria

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday, the PDP also said former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu was also not suspended.

The party was reacting to a document being circulated in which Kwankwaso was queried and suspended by the Kano State chapter of the PDP.

The PDP dismissed the document, saying it was circulated by some mischievous individuals.

“The PDP states clearly that Kwankwaso is not suspended from the party.”

It also said, “Our party frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.

“The PDP urges our leaders and teeming members in Kano state and Niger to be at alert, resist distractions and continue to work together.”

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu
Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu ece-auto-gen

The party added that any claim of suspension by any individual or group, purporting to be representing any organ of the party at any level, was mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

It stressed that the provisions of the constitution of the PDP were very clear on the suspension of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) if and when such occasion arose.

The party cautioned those behind the misleading claims to desist henceforth.

“The PDP will not accept such reckless adventure by such misguided individuals, which is capable of destabilising our party and bringing it to public disrepute”.

