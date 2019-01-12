The South-East chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports saying that the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu is working for President Buhari.

According to Daily Post, the spokesman of the PDP in the zone, Dr Chijioke Ekwegh also said that South-East Governors have not dumped the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ekwegh also condemned Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) for trying to spread false news.

BMO had earlier issued a statement saying that Ekweremadu and Governors in the South-East are campaigning for Buhari.

“The attention of the South-East zone of the PDP has been drawn to amateurish propaganda by the Buhari Media Organisation, a pro-All Progressives Congress group, wherein it claimed that Ike Ekweremadu and South-East PDP governors of PDP were working for APC’s victory in the 2019 presidential election.

“The fact that it came from the BMO clearly shows that it is a lie from the pit of hell meant to divide and disorganise the PDP ahead of the general elections.

“This misadventure by the BMO has, however, helped to expose the source of the lingering attempt to run down our party leaders in the zone, incite the people against them, and create bad blood among Ndigbo. Although we are in an election season, such extreme propaganda and mind games can’t be tolerated.

“The PDP remains one big family and every attempt, such as this, to play on our intelligence cannot stand,” Ekwegh said.

Gov Obiano hails Buhari

Recently, the Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano was quoted as saying that President Buhari has done well for the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

Obiano also praised the President for his commitment towards ensuring that implementation of Federal Government projects in the South-East zone.