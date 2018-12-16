Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP says Buhari is not interested in the upcoming election

PDP says Buhari is not interested in the upcoming election

The PDP also wondered why the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to set up a campaign structure ahead of the polls.

  • Published:
PDP says Buhari is not interested in the upcoming election play

PDP leaders on the stage during the presidential primaries in Rivers state

(SaharaReporters)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Buhari is not interested in the upcoming 2019 presidential election.

According to Vanguard, the party said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to set up a campaign structure ahead of the polls.

The PDP National PubIicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also accused the APC of relying on its plan to rig elections with the help of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said “All over the world, patriotic and obligated leaders, who are seeking (re-) elections, go to the electorate to canvass for votes with their messages and solutions.

 “But our President and the APC have been busy procuring phony endorsements, harassing and intimidating opposition leaders, compromising the electoral body to create illegal voting centres, delaying election budgets and holding the process to ransom by refusing to sign amendments to the Electoral Act that eliminate avenues for rigging.

“President Buhari, who is already reputed to have wrecked our once robust economy, crippled our critical sectors, entrenched corruption at the high places, and whose administration has dangerously divided our nation with escalated violence and daily bloodletting, is seeking re-election with no solution to offer on any critical sector of our economy.

ALSO READ: INEC accuses PDP of hate speech

“Mr. President has nothing to offer on security; he has no message on education, agriculture, health, energy, power, employment, manufacturing and other key sectors, which he wrecked in the last three and half years.

“Instead of seeking ways to make amends, President Buhari, ostensibly out of frustration over his rejection and imminent electoral defeat in 2019, has arrogantly told Nigerians to be ready to face more suffering and hardship in the remaining part of his tenure.”

The PDP also debunked the allegation by APC accusing it of hiring a Russian hacker to compromise INEC servers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #2019Debate: This is how Vice Presidential candidates performed during...bullet
2 NEDG explains why Sowore, Donald Duke, others were not selected for...bullet
3 7 things speakers told the audience during Vice-Presidential debatebullet

Related Articles

APC Candidate lauds Osinbajo’s performance at debate
Nigerian social media managers must do better this election season
PDP reacts to allegation that it hired Russian hacker to compromise INEC servers
I have no personal rift with Bola Tinubu – Jimi Agbaje
SDP state chairmen reportedly reject Jerry Gana as party’s presidential candidate
Blogger drags APC to court for not appointing him as its spokesman
INEC accuses PDP of hate speech

Politics

Blogger drags APC to court for not appointing him as its spokesman
Blogger drags APC to court for not appointing him as its spokesman
APC Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari unveils Yemi Osibanjo as running mate
APC Chieftain says debates will not win election, predicts Buhari’s victory
APC guber candidate, Tonye Cole pledges to tackle poverty in Rivers if elected in 2019
APC guber candidate, Tonye Cole pledges to tackle poverty in Rivers if elected in 2019
INEC bars 23 political parties from Osun governorship election
INEC Chairman tasks celebrities on voter education, non-violent polls
X
Advertisement