PDP says Buhari is not interested in the upcoming election

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Buhari is not interested in the upcoming 2019 presidential election.

According to Vanguard, the party said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to set up a campaign structure ahead of the polls.

The PDP National PubIicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also accused the APC of relying on its plan to rig elections with the help of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said “All over the world, patriotic and obligated leaders, who are seeking (re-) elections, go to the electorate to canvass for votes with their messages and solutions.

“But our President and the APC have been busy procuring phony endorsements, harassing and intimidating opposition leaders, compromising the electoral body to create illegal voting centres, delaying election budgets and holding the process to ransom by refusing to sign amendments to the Electoral Act that eliminate avenues for rigging.

“President Buhari, who is already reputed to have wrecked our once robust economy, crippled our critical sectors, entrenched corruption at the high places, and whose administration has dangerously divided our nation with escalated violence and daily bloodletting, is seeking re-election with no solution to offer on any critical sector of our economy.

ALSO READ: INEC accuses PDP of hate speech

“Mr. President has nothing to offer on security; he has no message on education, agriculture, health, energy, power, employment, manufacturing and other key sectors, which he wrecked in the last three and half years.

“Instead of seeking ways to make amends, President Buhari, ostensibly out of frustration over his rejection and imminent electoral defeat in 2019, has arrogantly told Nigerians to be ready to face more suffering and hardship in the remaining part of his tenure.”