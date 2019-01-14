The Peopels Democratic Party (PDP) has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an asylum for corrupt people.

The PDP said this while reacting to the ruling party’s statement describing it as a corrupt party.

According to Kola Ologbodiyan, the spokesman of the PDP, President Buhari has encouraged corruption more than any other Nigerian President.

Ologbodiyan also challenged the APC to name one of its members who has been investigated, prosecuted and arraigned in court since its inception.

He said “It is important to restate that the Buhari Presidency is now a refugee camp for known and well-advertised faces of corruption.

“From the factional National Chairman of the APC, the co-chairman of the Buhari campaign Organization, the Director General of the Buhari Campaign, the zonal directors and the recent entrants from Bauchi and Gombe states, all leaders of the APC and Buhari campaign structure are all candidates of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We, therefore, charge Nigerians not to be deterred by the attacks by the Buhari Presidency, which has since become desperate and anti-people following its rejection by Nigerians because of its corruption, incompetence and insensitivity to the plights of our citizens”.

Walter Onnoghen’s trial

The PDP also described the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen as an assault on the judiciary.

According to Daily Post, Ologbondiyan said the plot to remove the CJN has exposed the APC’s desperation to hold on to power by all means.

“The Buhari Presidency and the APC, in this venture, have exposed their desperation to subdue and annex the judiciary, particularly, following increasing agitation by Nigerians for the prosecution of President Buhari’s cronies and APC leaders over exposed corruption.

“The Buhari Presidency and APC in turning around to fight Nigerians have further exposed their desperation to replace Justice Onnoghen with a pliable CJN, who will execute their plots to use the courts to detain opposition leaders as well as vocal members of the Civil Society during the elections.

“It is now crystal clear to all Nigerians that apart from failing woefully in all its promises, the APC and its presidential candidate, President Buhari, are beginning to manifest their autocratic attributes,” he added.

ALSO READ: 150 SANs to defend Onnoghen at CCT

Meanwhile, reports say Justice Walter Onnoghen was absent as his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) began on Monday, January 14, 2019.

Governors of the South-South region on Sunday, January 13, 2019, asked the CJN not to appear before the CCT.