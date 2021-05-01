RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

May Day: PDP salutes resilience, patriotism of Nigerian workers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and patriotism in the quest to move the nation forward in spite the odds.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard) Pulse Nigeria

The party saluted the workers in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 2021 Workers’ Day.

Recommended articles

It charged workers to remain focused and undeterred in spite of what it described as a challenging environment.

“The party uses this opportunity to commend our health workers as well as others in the critical sectors of our national life for their sacrifices, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that confront the nation at this time,” it said.

It urged the Federal Government to reciprocate the loyalty of workers by ensuring better working conditions to enable them perform their duties effectively.

“The PDP congratulates the workers and wishes them a happy and fruitful celebration.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

Davido stuns Twitter with his cold message to estranged fiancee Chioma on her birthday

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

President Buhari attacks Gov Ortom over security remarks

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma releases stunning photos to mark 26th birthday

Lagos Govt lists 4 charges against Baba Ijesha

Actress Uche Ogbodo debunks rumours that her baby daddy is a teenager

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Divorce from my ex-wife never got me broke - Emmanuel Eboue