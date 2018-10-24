PDP rips into Buhari for saying Nigerians may leave Nigeria if they want

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ripped into President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent comment saying Nigerians who are not willing to help save the country may choose to leave to wherever else they think is their home.

The president made the comment at the Presidential Villa on Monday, October 22, 2018, according to his media aide, Femi Adesina.

"We have no other country but Nigeria. Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together," the president said.

In a statement signed by the PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, the party described the president's comment as 'unfatherly' and insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

The PDP said Buhari's comment is charactaristic of his failed leadership and loss of sense of responsibility towards Nigerians.

The statement read, "The party said President Buhari, in saying that Nigerians, 'who feel they have another country may choose to go', has further confirmed that he is completely insensitive to the plight of our citizens and has no solution to the myriad of problems his incompetent and disorganized administration has caused our nation.

"The PDP describes such comment as 'unfatherly' and a direct slap on the sensibilities of millions of Nigerians, who have been painfully bearing the economic hardship, hunger and starvation caused by President Buhari's wasteful and inept administration, to the extent that many have taken to suicide missions and slavery as survival options.

"Such comment is a putrid spit on the graves of thousands of compatriots killed by marauders in various parts of the country, while the Buhari Presidency and dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) remained aloof without decisive actions to end the carnage and bring the perpetrators of the bloodlettings to book.

"Mr. President's comment is also a mockery on millions of Nigerians who have lost their businesses and whose families have been wrecked by the anti-people policies of the Buhari-led APC administration."

The PDP said it would have been more advisable for the president to accept responsibility for the failures of his administration and find solutions to ease the burden of his failures on Nigerians instead of dismissing their pains and asking them to abandon the country.

PDP tells Buhari Nigerians will opt for Atiku in 2019

The PDP further used the opportunity to boast that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, its candidate in the 2019 presidential election , will defeat President Buhari at the polls as he's more committed to the welfare of Nigerians.

"President Buhari should come to terms with the fact that majority of Nigerians can no longer take the failures, insensitivity and incompetence of his administration and have now reached a consensus to elect our Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has always displayed a commitment to the welfare of Nigerians," Ologbondiyan said.

The election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).