PDP reviews Kogi, Imo elections, emphasises legal recourse

Ima Elijah

Damagum called on party members to engage in individual and collective introspection.

Umar Damagum [Credit: Legit.ng]
Umar Damagum, the Chairman of the party, addressed the media on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after a crucial meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja.

Damagum stated the importance of seeking legal recourse for those with grievances, despite the PDP's reservations about the current judiciary system.

He urged the judiciary to be responsive and responsible in dispensing justice, stating, “I want to take this opportunity to call on the judiciary to be responsive and responsible in dispensing justice in this country because we need this country. This country is bigger than all of us. It will outlive all of us. Everyone should know that there is going to be a judgment day.”

While expressing concerns, Damagum called for calm among Nigerians and implored them to pray for divine intervention in the nation's affairs.

He assured the public of the NWC's commitment to preserving the party's unity and strength. "Our duty here is to make sure that this party remains indivisible," he noted.

Acknowledging the internal challenges within the party, particularly the crisis over the office of the national secretary, Damagum admitted the existence of conflicting court orders on the matter. He revealed that the PDP is actively seeking an amicable resolution through alternative dispute resolution methods.

In addressing the internal strife, Damagum disclosed that the NWC had instructed the involved parties, Sam Anyanwu, who contested the Imo governorship election, and Sunday Udeh-Okoye, to withdraw their court cases and settle the matter internally.

"Since there are conflicting court orders, we urged the two sides to stand down. We have agreed and appointed the deputy national secretary to continue to act as Secretary pending the time we will resolve all the issues; the conflicting court orders and resolutions of the South East," Damagum explained.

Damagum called on party members to engage in individual and collective introspection, urging them to reflect on their actions and inactions before, during, and after the elections. "We should have self-reflection so that at the end of the day, we shall know whether we are doing the right thing because we all need this party," he stated.

