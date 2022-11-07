RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP remains one big family in Ebonyi – Governorship candidate

Dr IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi says the party remains one big family.

Odii made the assertion on Sunday at the residence of Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP-Ebonyi Central) who lost the PDP’s governorship ticket to him.

He spoke after a special Thanksgiving organised by Ogba to thank God for His mercies toward him and toward his supporters since the end of the party’s primary election.

Ogba lost the PDP ticket to Odii in a protracted legal battle which ended at the Supreme Court.

On the Supreme Court judgment, Odii said there was no victor and no vanquished in the ticket tussle.

“PDP is one family and we will remain one big family. You can see; I am here in Sen. Ogba’s house which signifies that there is unity in the party.

“We are here today in his house to support him. Remember, part of my manifesto is to promote unity in the party and in the state. I am a unifier.

“We are here today to support Ogba because all of us are winners; victory belongs to all of us in the party,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Ogba said that he had no plans to decamp from the PDP and thanked his supporters for celebrating with him at the thanksgiving.

