PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike

Wike said politics is about interest and Rivers people must be sure of what they stand to benefit for any support they will have to give ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Governor drew attention to the place of integrity in leadership across strata and why leaders must be bonded by what they say and do.

“When once you have lost integrity, there is nothing you can offer again, and that is the problem we are having in this country where politicians will stand up and make a statement.

“And then, people are watching you to fulfil that statement, the promise you have made and when you don’t, Nigerians will now say that is how politicians behave. I don’t agree to that,” Wike said.

He called on leaders across strata and divide to promote unity among Nigerians.

According to him, the expected unity should be devoid of ethnicity, religion and party considerations but based on the fact that one is a Nigerian.

Wike apologised to Oshiomhole over some political comments made against him and the governorship candidate he supported in the last Edo State gubernatorial election.

Wike urged Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to return to the Rumuepirikom community and make sure all roads are reconstructed in the area.

Responding, Oshiomhole noted that in a democracy, though political parties are needed to win elections, promises made to the people must be kept and projects delivered as proof of governance.

“I think, Rivers people should be proud because, our people often say that prophets are not appreciated at home, Wike has truly transformed this city,” he said.

Oshiomhole, who was also a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commended Wike for using his time in office as governor of Rivers State to make a difference.

“Facts are very stubborn. So, I agree that even your worse critics will admit that Wike has made a difference. You made a difference not only in terms of projects but even your statement this afternoon, I join you in saying, because I had course to say that in Benin, when I was governor of Edo State, ‘how can a country be governed by people who cannot be trusted."

“When politicians make statements, make promises or even make agreements or even enact laws and the laws are not to be obeyed by themselves but to be obeyed by others and when they default in their promise or standing, they say that is politics for you,” Oshiomhole said.

The State commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Alabo, describing the project, said the Rumuepirikom flyover is 820 meters long, has a width of 26.8 meters, two approach rams of 110 meters each, and 600- millimetre walkway on either side and 600 millimetres median.