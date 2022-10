PDP receives 12,936 APC members in Katsina

He also gave assurance to the people of the area that if elected he would restore security, peace and order in the areas within 100 days.

Lado-Danmarke alleged that “wickedness, hatred and bad government policies” had hindered business activities in the areas.

“By God’s grace, if we are elected, we will ensure that Jibia returns to its past glory as the window of economic activities in the entire country.

“I assure you that you would be carried along in all the party activities in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, the leader of the defectors, Alhaji Aminu Lawal-Jibia, said they decided to leave the APC because of how they were treated.

Also speaking, the Katsina PDP Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Uli, assured the defectors of justice and fair play that the party is known for over the years.

He urged them to work hard for the success of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state.