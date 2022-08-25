RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it ready to takeover Cross River from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman
PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

Mr Venatius Ikem, state PDP Chairman said this in Calabar on Thursday when he received the report of the reconciliation committee of the party.

Ikem said that the 2023 general election was a time for the party to rescue the state from the APC.

“Our people are groaning under a horrible leadership and it is up to us to extricate from this dungeon that we have all found ourselves.

“As a party, we are ready and we will be united in the pursuance of rescuing our state from poor governance,” he said.

Speaking on the committee’s report, Ikem who assured that the recommendations would be implemented, urged members of the committee not to rest until victory was achieved by the party.

“I must commend you for a job we done even without looking at the report. While you were going round the state, we were privy to what was happening,” he stated.

Earlier, Mr Effiok Cobham, the chairman of the committee, said that far reaching recommendations were made that would ensure victory for the party, if implemented.

He acknowledged that there were bound to be aggrieved persons after each party primaries, saying however, that the strength of the party was in the unity of its members.

Cobham, a former deputy governor of the state, said that the committee achieved successes in its assignment by visiting aggrieved party members across the state.

“However, we won’t say that we have reconciled all aggrieved members, but we achieved more than what we set out for ourselves and the reconciliation is still ongoing and our recommendations are implementable.

“If implemented, they will enhance the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Police commission union declares indefinite strike

Police commission union declares indefinite strike

Again, students appeal to ASUU to suspend 7 months-old strike

Again, students appeal to ASUU to suspend 7 months-old strike

Police seal off NNPP offices in Borno, arrest party's senatorial candidate

Police seal off NNPP offices in Borno, arrest party's senatorial candidate

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances – Gbajabiamila

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency