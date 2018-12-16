news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to an allegation stating that it hired a Russian hacker to break into the servers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Daily Post, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary,Yekini Nabena said that the plan was hatched during the PDP leaders’ meeting in Dubai.

An excerpt of Nabena’s statement reads: “That is all part of their Dubai plan, trying to bring in Russian agents to hack the system. That is their joker. To hack into the system and manipulate figures before transmitting them. Saraki and all of them went to Russia and perfected the plan with the hackers.”

PDP’s reaction

Reacting to the allegation, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “APC is on the throes of death and as such it is clutching on straws for survival.

“How comes APC is making allegations on behalf of INEC if they are not in cahoots to rig the 2019 election. How comes APC is alleging of a plot to hack into the commission’s system even when the body had dismissed the possibility of such an occurrence.

“The allegation is a product of an infantile thinker and no serious minded Nigerian will waste a second of his or her precious time on this.”

The PDP has consistently questioned the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the current administration, despite President Buhari's assurances of free and fair elections in 2019.