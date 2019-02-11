He made the promise while addressing party supporters at the rally held at the Sani Abacha stadium, Kofar Mata in Kano on Sunday.

He said if given the mandate in forthcoming general elections, he would do everything possible to ensure that the agricultural sector was accorded the necessary support to boost food production.

Atiku, who could not alight from the vehicle to address the crowd, also promised to restore the lost glory of business activities in the state.

I want to assure that if Iam elected President, I will focus on agriculture and support the business community to enhance commercial activities in the state.

The people here are known to be farmers and business oriented, so if you elect me, I will support agricultural sector and improve on the business activities of the people, Atiku said.

The PDP Presidential candidate also pledged to improve Hajj operation to make it easier with a view to reducing the challenges bedevilling the exercise.

He, however called on the people of the state to come out enmasse and elect the partys candidates at all levels.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus expressed happiness over the large turnout of people at the venue of the rally.

According to him, the unprecedented crowd that converged on the stadium was a clear testimony that Kano State is for PDP.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Kano Central, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso called on all eligible voters in the state to support Atiku and other party candidates to ensure the success of the party at the polls.

NAN reports that Atiku was accompanied to the state by his wife, Hajiya Rukayya Atiku, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his running mate, Mr Peter Obi and former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Others were the Kano State governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf as well as other officials of the party in Kano, among others.