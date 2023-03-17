ADVERTISEMENT
PDP raises concern over resurgent attacks in Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has raised concern over the implication of the resurgent attacks in Southern Kaduna on the gubernatorial and House of Assembly polls coming up on Saturday, March 18.

Mr Felix Hyat (NAN)

Hyet, who also doubles as the Chairman of PDP State Chairmen Forum, said that the resurgence in banditry in Southern Kaduna communities in the last few days called for serious concern.

“The PDP in Kaduna State is worried that the attackers may be playing out a script designed to scare, displace, and ultimately suppress the votes of the people of Southern Kaduna.

“The pattern, nature, and timing of the attacks, especially after a period of relative peace in the area is quite suspicious,” he stated.

Hyet added that the parry condemned the dastardly act in its entirety and urged the security agencies to be more proactive and decisive in the face of the threat to the survival of the people and democracy in the state.

“We also call on the people to remain calm and also be vigilant by promptly reporting any and all suspicious movements in their areas to the appropriate authorities.

“We appeal to everyone not to give in to the antics of those behind the attacks by taking the laws into their own hands.

“No one should create a reason for the outbreak of violence in the area or the imposition of punitive security measures that will lead to the postponement, cancellation or manipulation of the elections in the zone,” Hyet said.

The chairman urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to be disturbed by the recent security developments in Southern Kaduna.

“We want to say that the people of the zone are unshaken in their resolve to be peaceful and participate in the next round of elections on March 18, 2023, no matter the level of provocation.

