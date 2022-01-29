Are you afraid of terrorists? PDP questions Buhari’s excuse for canceling trip to Zamfara

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, the President was scheduled to visit the northwest state to condole with the government and people of the state over the recent killing of 58 persons in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.

Buhari was expected to land in Zamfara after commissioning some projects in Sokoto State.

But while the people of Zamfara were expecting the president, the State Governor, Bello Matawalle announced the president had informed him that his visit to the state would have to be rescheduled due to poor visibility for flying.

Reacting to this, the PDP in a statement on Friday, January 28, 2022, dismissed Buhari’s excuse of poor weather saying he could have traveled to the state by road.

In the statement by Debo Ologunagba, the party’s spokesperson, the PDP said Buhari was afraid of travelling by road because he was not sure of his security.

The party said, “We ask, did Mr. President cancel the trip to Zamfara State out of fear of terrorists? Was Mr. President, an Army General, with all the security apparatus under his command afraid to travel by road because he was not sure of his security as well as the dilapidated state of our roads under his watch?

“From Sokoto to Gusau, the Zamfara State capital is about 206 kilometres, a journey a leader who has the interest of the people at heart and who is sure of his security could have undertaken by road.

“President Buhari ought to have reassured Nigerians by travelling to Gusau, instead, he opted for a video broadcast in which he promised the troubled people of the state that he looks “forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit.”

The PDP said the president’s cancellation of his trip to Zamfara showed Buhari is leading the country from behind, adding that his attitude explains why the country is in a “shambolic state.”

“This is another sad demonstration of the President leading from behind against his own promise and commitment to Nigerians to lead from the front in the fight against terrorism.

“Such attitude to governance speaks volumes as to why our nation is in a shambolic state under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which is largely laidback, unconcerned and corrupt”.