PDP primary: Why Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku Abubakar

In a statement, Prince Daniel revealed that Tambuwal’s withdrawal from the race was borne out of love for Nigeria and the PDP.

He said, “Gov. Tambuwal’s decision to withdraw from the race even though he was most favoured to clinch the ticket was borne out of deep love for Nigeria and the party in particular.

“To our teeming supporters we want you to know that we took this decision with patriotism at heart, putting our dear country Nigeria and our party the PDP ahead of our personal aspiration which we reiterated was inferior to the interest of the nation”. He noted.

However, to ensure victory at the polls as the PDP prepares to defeat the APC in the forthcoming general elections come February 2023, he urges Atiku to run an inclusive campaign that will unite the party and the country.

“He prays for God’s guidance and victory for the PDP as the party goes to work to rescue Nigeria from years of misgovernance by the APC led administration.” He said.