PDP primary: Why Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku Abubakar

Ima Elijah

Tambuwal’s withdrawal from the race was borne out of love for...

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal (Goldennews)
Prince Daniel, Spokesperson for Tambuwal Campaign Organisation (TCO) has revealed the reason behind why Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, stepped down for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Convention to determine who flies the party’s flag at the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement, Prince Daniel revealed that Tambuwal’s withdrawal from the race was borne out of love for Nigeria and the PDP.

He said, “Gov. Tambuwal’s decision to withdraw from the race even though he was most favoured to clinch the ticket was borne out of deep love for Nigeria and the party in particular.

“To our teeming supporters we want you to know that we took this decision with patriotism at heart, putting our dear country Nigeria and our party the PDP ahead of our personal aspiration which we reiterated was inferior to the interest of the nation”. He noted.

However, to ensure victory at the polls as the PDP prepares to defeat the APC in the forthcoming general elections come February 2023, he urges Atiku to run an inclusive campaign that will unite the party and the country.

“He prays for God’s guidance and victory for the PDP as the party goes to work to rescue Nigeria from years of misgovernance by the APC led administration.” He said.

Recall, The PDP chairman Iyiorcha Ayu has described Tambuwal as the Hero of the Convention after he and Atiku and other party leaders paid the Sokoto governor a visit a day after the convention.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

