Wike’s candidate, Fubara, wins Rivers gov ticket despite N435b fraud case

He polled 721 out of the 980 votes to win the election.

Former Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamalu, scored 89 votes to come second in the poll.

Fubara Siminayi and 58 others had been proclaimed wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an N435 billion fraud.

The EFCC alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office. The EFCC stated in a statement sighted by Punch.

The Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, called on the general public to assist in apprehending the Accountant-General and other suspects.

Uwujaren said, “We call on anyone with useful information as to the whereabouts of the Account-General to contact any of the Agency’s offices or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”