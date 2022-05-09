PDP primaries: We’ll take directives from our governor – Delegates

The delegates, who gave the assurance when they paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, applauded him for entrenching peace and good governance in the state.

They also lauded Ugwuanyi for the peaceful conduct of the ward congresses of the PDP across the 260 electoral wards on April 30, stressing that the outcome of the exercise was a testimony that the governor is “a leader of peace”.

The delegates, from the five local government areas of the Senatorial District, comprising Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi, told the governor that they would not take his peaceful disposition and uncommon leadership qualities for granted.

They expressed delight that Enugu State was a reference point for peace in Nigeria, adding that the feat was made possible because of the governor’s commitment to peace, security and wellbeing of residents of the state.

Commenting on behalf of the delegates, the Chairman of Ezeagu Council and State Deputy Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Chukwudi Ozoeluba, assured the governor of total support from the delegates.

He said, “We assure you that we the delegates are for you and wherever you say we should go, we will go with you. Other decisions you will take and we will stand with you in any condition.”

Flanked by the other four council chairmen from Enugu West Senatorial District, Ozoeluba added: “We are equally here to thank you for the peace you have given Enugu State.

“We have never seen a peaceful three-man delegate election in Enugu State like this one of April 30.

“This shows that you are a father and a leader of peace. And that peace you have given Enugu State has made our state one of the best states in Nigeria. Thank you for making it possible.”

The pioneer State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, also described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a man of peace and tranquility, deserving of the unalloyed support and solidarity of the people of Enugu West Senatorial District”.

According to him, the issue of leadership is not changeable and PDP has established that precedence as a party.

“I commend you for the peaceful ward congress of our great party last weekend. It was tranquil in my ward and I know it was tranquil everywhere.