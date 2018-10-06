PDP Presidential Primaries: Turaki asks delegates to vote for Saraki

news

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential a spirant, Tanimu Turaki has called on PDP delegates to vote for Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to Vanguard, Turaki said him and Saraki are the only two people who possess the pedigree, competence and character to solve Nigeria’s problems.

“People have been arguing that there are a lot of presidential aspirants in PDP. And people are laying ambush, thinking that this election process will create a lot of problem that they could benefit from.

“And all of us are speaking to ourselves as speaking to each other

“And we agree that anybody who gets the ticket among us, that others will line up behind him.

“Both of us have experience. Both of us have knowledge and integrity.

“Both of us have character and both of us have that competence. And when you look at our antecedents, our backgrounds, our pedigree, its impeccable.

ALSO READ: See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Rivers

”So I say to Nigerians, particularly PDP delegates, for if for whatever reasons you don’t want me, take Abubakar Bukola Saraki as my brother.

“I believe that between the two of us, that the problems of Nigeria will be solved decisively,” he added.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries is holding at the at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, today, Saturday, October 6, 2018.