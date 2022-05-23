PDP Primaries: Ortom wins senatorial ticket as serving Ondo senator loses

Ortom had earlier been adopted by delegates from the seven local government areas which make up the Benue north-west senatorial zone.

The governor was also endorsed as the sole PDP senatorial candidate by the stakeholders from the zone to contest the Senate seat in March 2022.

Shortly after he was declared the winner of the primary election, Ortom thanked the delegates, saying he appreciated them for always standing by him.

He said he was pleased to be given another opportunity to seek to serve the state in the Senate.

He, therefore, promised to continue doing his best in service to the people of the Senate, adding that the interest of the people would always be his priority.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, Nicholas Tofowomo, has lost the chance to be re-elected on the platform of the PDP.

Tofowomo lost his return ticket to the former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the former deputy governor of the state.