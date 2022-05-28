PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

Mohammed is one of the 13 aspirants who entered the contest for the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election which is currently underway is being held and the Velodrome of the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The governor made his decision known while speaking with ARISE TV on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Asked about the possibility of the north-east producing a consensus candidate, the aspirant insisted that he's not ready to opt out of the race for anyone.

He said, “I am not stepping down for anybody. I am not going to be a northeastern president, but a Nigerian president. Nobody has my pedigree among all the contenders in the North East. Look at all I have done. I have gone through the mills and the mix. I understand diversity.

“And people from the other side of the country in the South trust me because of what I have been able to do, my achievements are tangible in the FCT and Bauchi and everywhere. So, nobody can come and tell me that I can take the second fiddle,” Daily Trust reported.

Recall that Pulse had earlier reported that a last minute move by some key PDP stakeholders to broker a consensus deal among all the northern presidential aspirants have fallen through.

In a meeting held in the early hours of Saturday, May 28, 2022, the northern stakeholders made frantic efforts to convince the aspirants to put forward a common front to bring home the PDP presidential ticket but the quartet of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Mohammed failed to agree on a choice.