The presidential campaign rally is slated to hold at the IBB square, Makurdi where thousands of PDP supporters are expected to be in attendance.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Mr Moses Yamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Makurdi, that miscreants caught at the venue would face the full wrath of the law.

Adequate deployments have been done; an operation order to that effect has also been issued and we expect everything to be alright.

We have appealed to people to be law abiding and conduct themselves peacefully both during and after the rally, he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has disclosed that Road Marshals would be deployed to strategic locations to control vehicular traffic during the event.

Its Commander, Mohammed Mustafa, told NAN that the command was planning to deploy at least 20 personnel for the event, with more officers deployed to Wurrukum and High level roundabouts to control traffic.

NAN reports that the venue of the event is already adorned with PDPs colors, posters and billboards of candidates ahead of the rally.