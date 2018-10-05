Pulse.ng logo
Presidential Primary: Wike assures PDP delegates of adequate security

Presidential Primary: Wike assures PDP delegates of adequate security

He gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media.

  • Published:
Wike says Buhari should admit he has failed play Presidential Primary: Wike assures PDP delegates of adequate security (Daily Post)

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Friday in Port Harcourt assured all delegates of  a memorable stay in Rivers during the PDP National Convention billed for Oct. 6 through Oct.7.

He said: “The good people of Rivers State are most delighted and honoured to play host to the distinguished National Delegates of our great party.

“As we elect our Presidential flag bearer this weekend and collectively work towards rescuing our nation from the brink of collapse.

“As we gather for this all-important national convention, I assure all delegates of our great party of their security before, during and after the convention.

“ Working with the security agencies and other stakeholders we will ensure that your stay in Port Harcourt is memorable.’’

The Governor who described Rivers as the treasure base of the nation also welcomed all delegates, journalists, observers and other visitors to Rivers.

While you are here, enjoy the peace, love, cuisine, heritage and hospitality of Rivers State and her people.

“I pray for journey mercies as you return to your respective destinations. I welcome you.’’

No fewer than 13 aspirants are jostling for the party’s Presidential ticket at the Convention billed for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The aspirants are Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Sen. Bukola Saraki; Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo; Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal; Ahmed Makarfi; and Jonah Jang.

Others are Sen. David Mark; Sule Lamido; Atahiru Bafarawa; Tanimu Turaki; Datti Baba-Ahmed; and Stanley Osifo

