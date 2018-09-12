Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP presidential aspirants must work against post-convention crises

Kwankwaso PDP presidential aspirants must work against post-convention crises

The national convention, slated for next month, will decide the party’s flag bearer for the presidential elections scheduled to hold in February.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwankwaso says APC has destroyed Nigeria’s economy play PDP presidential aspirants must work against post-convention crises (Daily Post)

Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, an aspirant to the PDP presidential ticket, has advised those seeking the ticket to work together so as to avoid an implosion after the national convention.

The national convention, slated for next month, will decide the party’s flag bearer for the presidential elections scheduled to hold in February.

Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, at a meeting with PDP members on Wednesday in Minna, said that all contestants must unite in the interest of Nigeria.

He, however, challenged the leadership of the party to be fair to all aspirants, saying that a transparent handling of the primary elections would strengthen the party for the bigger task of winning the secondary election.

The aspirant accused the APC of poor performance, saying that Nigerians were still waiting for the change the party promised in 2015.

“The change promised Nigerians has only brought hunger, violence and unemployment,” he claimed.

Kwankwaso said that he left the APC because it failed to fulfill its promises to Nigerians, saying that the PDP was out to “change the change that brought hardship on Nigerians”.

The aspirant also decried the deplorable condition of the Suleja-Minna road, noting that it was one of the road roads the APC promised to reconstruct during the presidential campaign in 2014.

He commended the fatherly roles being played by retired Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, two former military heads of state, in the entrenchment of democracy, adding that the duo had brought stability to Nigeria.

The state chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji, in his remarks, assured Kwankwaso that PDP members in Niger would vote for a candidate that would improve the lives of Nigerians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Femi Otedola Billionaire has accepted to run for Lagos Governor under...bullet
3 2019 Election There’s actually a plot to halt Ambode’s 2nd term bid...bullet

Related Articles

Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality syndrome – Ex-President
Buhari Read 3 important things president said when he accepted N45million nomination form
Siyasar Kano Shekarau zai fito takarar kujerar da Kwankwaso ke kai
In Kwara 1 million youths to march for Saraki in Ilorin
Atiku Buhari is the most incompetent President in Nigeria's history, ex-VP says
Sule Lamido Ex Jigawa Governor says Atiku should step down for Buhari
Saraki Presidential aspirant appoints Okupe as Chairman of campaign's Media Council
Buhari President accepts group's gift of N45m presidential forms
PDP Party sets up committee to choose consensus presidential candidate

Politics

INEC bars 23 political parties from Osun governorship election
INEC Agency says no plan to postpone 2019 general elections
PDP condemns Buhari for receiving N45m nomination form from group
Buhari PDP condemns President for receiving N45m nomination form from ‘shadowy’ group
Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
2019 Elections I will unseat Wike – APC governorship aspirant
Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole
In Kwara APC extends processes for primaries