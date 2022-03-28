RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP presidential aspirant, Doyin Okupe congratulates Buhari, APC over convention

Okupe took to Twitter to wholeheartedly congratulate the president and his party members over the just concluded convention.

Former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and a presidential aspirant has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress over the just concluded convention.

The former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs took to Twitter on Sunday, March 27, 2022, to wholeheartedly congratulate the president and his party members.

He tweeted: "APC National Convention: I Dr Doyin Okupe, Nigerian, PDP Stalwart and Presidential aspirant on my own behalf and on behalf of my family, wholeheartedly congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Buni and his team and the entire APC members throughout the federation".

Exactly a year ago, on March 28, 2022, Okupe said he would defeat Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if both of them are presented as presidential candidates by their parties for the 2023 presidential election.

Okupe in a series of tweets acknowledged Tinubu’s mastery and understanding of Nigerian politics.

He, however, said despite Tinubu being a ‘sagacious politician’ he (Okupe) understood national and presidential politics more than the APC chieftain.

Okupe added that he was better than the former governor of Lagos State in terms of intellectual resourcefulness.

Currently, Tinubu is one of the leading presidential aspirants for the APC presidential ticket, while Okupe is yet to officially join the 2023 presidential race.

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain had warned the party against fielding a northern candidate for the 2023 presidential election to avoid another defeat.

He said it won’t make any sense for the PDP to present a northern candidate after the expiration of Buhari’s presidency.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

