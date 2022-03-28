PDP presidential aspirant, Doyin Okupe congratulates Buhari, APC over convention

The former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs took to Twitter on Sunday, March 27, 2022, to wholeheartedly congratulate the president and his party members.

He tweeted: "APC National Convention: I Dr Doyin Okupe, Nigerian, PDP Stalwart and Presidential aspirant on my own behalf and on behalf of my family, wholeheartedly congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Buni and his team and the entire APC members throughout the federation".

Exactly a year ago, on March 28, 2022, Okupe said he would defeat Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if both of them are presented as presidential candidates by their parties for the 2023 presidential election.

Okupe in a series of tweets acknowledged Tinubu’s mastery and understanding of Nigerian politics.

He, however, said despite Tinubu being a ‘sagacious politician’ he (Okupe) understood national and presidential politics more than the APC chieftain.

Okupe added that he was better than the former governor of Lagos State in terms of intellectual resourcefulness.

Currently, Tinubu is one of the leading presidential aspirants for the APC presidential ticket, while Okupe is yet to officially join the 2023 presidential race.

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain had warned the party against fielding a northern candidate for the 2023 presidential election to avoid another defeat.