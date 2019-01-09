The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party presented the flags to the candidates at the inauguration of its campaign in Binji Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, called on the electorate to vote PDP candidates for good leadership in the state.

He noted that his administration had executed good projects and laid viable foundation for infrastructure development and improvement of lives of the people.

In his address, former governor Attahiru Bafarawa reminded of how his administration provided infrastructure and social programmes with prudent financial records and accountability.

He called on people to elect Tambuwal for the second term, and support other party candidates to ensure good governance and proactive representation.

Earlier, State Chairman of the party and Chairman State Campaign Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma and Alhaji Bello Suleiman respectively urged the electorate to consider candidates’ records of achievements.

They called for decency and decorum during campaigns, emphasising the need for people to disregard politicians who promote violence.

NAN reports that among those who were presented the flags were Alhaji Ahmad Maccido for Sokoto Central Senatorial seat, Alhaji Mani Maishinko, Isa Salihu -Kalanjeni, Bello Gwiwa, Abu Abdu for Binji/Silame, Gudu/Tangaza, Kware/Wamakko and Sokoto South/ North Federal Constituencies respectively