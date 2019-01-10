On Thursday, January 10, 2019, Congo's electoral commission announced untested Tshisekedi as the winner after gaining more than 7 million votes. Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who was backed by President Joseph Kabila, only got 23 percent of the votes summed up at 4 million.

In a statement released through its presidential campaign director, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will suffer the same loss at the poll in February.

"The PPCO says the defeat of ruling party’s candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, is another pointer to the impending defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 presidential election, as African nation consolidates on entrenching of purposeful leadership in the continent," a statement released on Thursday reads.

Felix Tshisekedi's victory in his country has turned into a confidence booster for PDP's candidate Atiku Abubakar, who has made a promise to create jobs if he becomes the president of Nigeria.

However, according to the Guardian Nigeria, an annual report by an American political risk consultancy firm Eurasia Group says Atiku "would focus on enriching himself and his cronies, avoiding the difficult and politically unpopular tasks necessary for reform" if given the chance.