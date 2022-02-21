RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its outstanding State Congress for the purpose of electing new State Executive Committee in Lagos State.

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27. [BBC]
PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27. [BBC]

The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, will now hold on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Recommended articles

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday, said the approval was given by the party National Working Committee (NWC).

PDP advised all aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of the Party in Lagos State to take note.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration

Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo

Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo

I was misquoted - Tinubu clarifies 'I'm ready to get dirty' speech

I was misquoted - Tinubu clarifies 'I'm ready to get dirty' speech

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Gboyega Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf and Moshood Adeoti.