RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP NEC approves zoning of national chairman to North

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ologbondiyan says the October 30 date for the party's national convention has not changed.

National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (Premium Times)
National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (Premium Times)

The Nation Working Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday approved the zoning of the party’s next national chairman to the Northern part of the country.

Recommended articles

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the NEC held in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the NEC considered and adopted Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led Zoning Committee’s report, ahead of the party’s national convention, scheduled for Oct. 30.

The committee had recommended that the current elective National Working Committee (NWC) positions in the party should be swapped between the north and the south.

Ologbondiyan, however, clarified that what was approved was not about the executive and legislative positions in the 2023 general elections, but the elective NWC positions for the forthcoming convention.

Asked if the date for the national convention was still sacrosanct, Ologbondiyan said there was no contrary decision regarding the date of the convention during the meeting.

“So far, nothing has been said to alter the date of the convention, which is Oct. 30, ” Ologbondiyan said.

On when the aspirants would start obtaining forms, Ologbondiyan said what was adopted was the recommendation of zoning between the north and the south.

He said that what was expected was for the regions to go and micro-zone the positions to the geopolitical zones, after which aspirants can start obtaining forms.

Ologbondiyan, however, said that the report of Gov. Bala Mohammed committee on PDP performance in the last general elections would be considered in another meeting of the NEC.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Mrs. Cynthia Nwala was beaten to a pulp in Rivers (Vanguard)

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

Northern lawmakers visit Tinubu in London, endorse him for president

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; members of the House of Representatives from the north in London.. (Punch)