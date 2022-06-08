PDP National Secretary raises alarm, alleges assassination plan

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikenna Onuoha, said the plan was hatched because the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), acted on the recommendations of a committee set up to probe the May 26 primaries in Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency, Imo State.

According to him, some people were pained by the cancellation and rescheduling of a fresh primary and issued the threat to burn and kill him in a voice note.

“We have uncovered a discreet and underground plot by desperate politicians in Imo State to assassinate the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, and his close aides.

“In the said voice notes, the group, acting in support and on behalf one of top politician and in cohorts with their killer squads, vowed to shut down the Imo State secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), destroy other notable public structures and hack anyone directly or indirectly linked to Senator Anyanwu’s political camp. The voice notes (though still intact) will be made available when necessary.

“While security operatives have been briefed of this orchestrated plot to assassinate the PDP National Secretary and his close aides, we, therefore, notify traditional rulers in Imo State, religious leaders and the public of this development.”

He alleged some desperate politicians in the state had used different plots, including blackmail and threats, to run him down since his emergence as PDP National Secretary.

He said some people planned to destroy notable public structures and hack anyone directly or indirectly linked to his political camp, and threatened to shut down the Imo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)