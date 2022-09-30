RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP must work very hard to beat Peter Obi in South-East - Ihedioha

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ihedioha said Obi's growing popularity in the South-East will make it difficult for the PDP to dominate the region in the presidential election.

Ihedioha Emeka [PUO Reports]
LP is a threat to PDP: Obi's emergence as the Labour Party's presidential candidate has boosted the party's popularity, especially in the South-East where the PDP used to dominate.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the PDP will have to work extra hard to maintain its dominance in the region in the upcoming general elections.

He stated this when he appeared on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, on Friday, September 30, 2022, adding that his party would win in the forthcoming general elections nevertheless.

Ihedioha's word:For the PDP, South East has been the party’s dominated area and now we have Labour Party. That is why I am saying my party has to work very hard, and that is what we are about to do.”

“Like I said, Peter Obi is the man I respect and having good relationship with. I know he has a growing support base.

“We are going to the general elections that’s scheduled for February 2023 and we need time to penetrate.

Ihedioha apologises: Pulse had earlier reported that Ihedioha denied calling Obi supporters saboteur's.

This comes amid flurry of criticism that trailed his remarks at a recent gathering of PDP stakeholders.

Ihedioha's word: “That cannot be me. It is far from the truth and not in my character. I believe even in dissent from within my immediate nuclear family.

“My position was very simple. I was speaking to our people — I am an Mbaise man — and the PDP has been faithful to us and has given us support; the opportunity to produce a governor in our state. I said to them, we have an opportunity and I called that they should not sabotage our efforts to reclaim power. That was it and the context.”

He, however, apologised to those who may have been hurt by his statement, saying he respects people’s choices, especially in politics.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

