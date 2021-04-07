The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved to settle the rift between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose within 24 hours.

This was announced in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Fayose and Makinde have been at the centre of the leadership crisis rocking the opposition party in the South-West.

Makinde is the only PDP governor in the South-West region, while the other five states are governed by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a recent interview, Fayose said he could not refer to Makinde as his leader in the region.

The former governor also reportedly threatened to “work against” Makinde in the 2023 elections if the Oyo governor continues to “disrespect” him.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Ologbondiyan said reconciliation committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki will reconcile Makinde and Fayose.

The party in a statement titled, ‘NWC Moves to Ensure Reconciliation, Smooth South West Zonal Congress’, said the National Working Committee of the party would meet within the next 24 hours.

The statement reads, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party after an extensive meeting has scaled up processes for reconciliation and as it affects South West Zonal Congress of the party.

“The NWC resolved as follows:

“That beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South West.

“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.

“The NWC will meet on the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.”