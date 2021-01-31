The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos says some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others have indicated interest to join the party in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation.

Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Lagos APC Caretaker Chairman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Balogun said the APC was prepared to register all members of opposition parties who had shown willingness to join it.

“Our doors are open to all members of political parties who want to join us. We expect some PDP members, who really are willing to join us in developing Lagos to do so.

“Many of them have been showing interest and we are prepared to register them from the PDP to the AA and others. We are happy to accept them into the progressives,” Balogun said.

The caretaker chairman urged all APC members across the length and breath of the state to troop out for the membership registration and revalidation.

“My advice to our members is to come out en mass as members of the APC when the registration starts.

“They must come out en mass as members of the APC to register. I appeal to them all to come out when the exercise starts.

Balogun noted the the exercise had commenced with the symbolic registration of President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, followed by some other notable APC leaders as a mark of honour before general members.

He said that more information would be made available on the exercise before the end of the week.

According to him, what is going on now is the movement of inaugurated registration committee from Abuja to different states for the exercise.

When asked about the expected number of members the party intended to register, Balogun said the exercise should be allowed to start first.

NAN recalls that the exercise commenced on Jan. 25 with a series of activities, including inauguration of membership registration and revalidation committee at APC Secretariat in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, revalidated his membership of the APC in his constituency in Daura, Katsina.