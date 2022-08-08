PDP members in Zuru Emirate dump party for APC

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi, alongside their supporters, have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chieftains, who led the defectors, were Alhaji Shehu Ribah from Danko/Wasagu; Alhaji Nuhu Goma from Zuru; Alhaji Adamu Jalalo from Fakai and Alhaji Babuga Diri from Sakaba Local Government Areas of the state.

They were received at a rally in Zuru on Sunday by APC big wigs led by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai and the party chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru.

While receiving the defectors, Yombe-Dabai, who congratulated them for joining the APC, described the occasion as “a monumental political development“ in the state.

He assured the defectors of inclusiveness in all the affairs of the APC as bona fide members of the party.

“We commend Gov. Atiku Bagudu for ensuring succour to the people of the state.

“It is that kind gesture from him that facilitated the mass movement of the people to the party,” the deputy governor said.

Also, Kana-Zuru congratulated the defectors for making joining the APC fold, saying it was a right decision.

He assured them of equal treatment, justice and level playing ground in the party.

The leaders of the defectors in their remarks, attributed their decision to dump the PDP to the crisis in the party

Some of the important personalities at the event included, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, the Chairman Local Government Service Commission; Alhaji Kabiru Tukura, a member of the House of Representatives.

Some commissioners and special advisers were also at the rally.

