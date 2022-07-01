PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu.

“I welcome you to the our great party, APC as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding welfare of members without sentiments” Ogunleye said.

He urged the defectors to get their Permanent voters Card(PVC)and vote for APC in all elective positions in 2023 general elections.

Mr Olayinka Adewale, who spoke on behalf of the defectors ,said they were pleased with the way they were being received by members of their new party.

He said they defected to the ruling party owing to what he called internal wranglings in the PDP in Ikorodu.

Adewale added that emergence of a Southerner as the presidential candidate of APC also informed their defection,saying the victory of the ruling party in 2023 would not only benefit the zone but the country .

“I am a delegate at the last PDP primaries and I was expecting the ticket to be zoned to the South.

“Today we have taken a very important step to move to APC so that we can support candidate of our choice,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman Ikorodu Local Government, commended the defectors, saying that they had made the right decision by joining APC.

Adesina promised to carry them along in all party affairs and ensure that they benefit from all the opportunities brought to APC members in their various wards

He urged them to go to their respective wards and attend party meetings regularly for updates and other things concerning the party.

“I am delighted to witness this event today,and to receive many PDP members to our party.

”Today I am overwhelmed and promise to ensure that they benefit from all the opportunities coming to the party,” he said.