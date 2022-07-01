RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tens of members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), on Friday defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) in Ikorodu.

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu.
PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu.

Receiving the defectors at the APC party secretariat, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, welcomed the defectors, assuring them of fairness and equity in their new party.

Recommended articles

“I welcome you to the our great party, APC as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding welfare of members without sentiments” Ogunleye said.

He urged the defectors to get their Permanent voters Card(PVC)and vote for APC in all elective positions in 2023 general elections.

Mr Olayinka Adewale, who spoke on behalf of the defectors ,said they were pleased with the way they were being received by members of their new party.

He said they defected to the ruling party owing to what he called internal wranglings in the PDP in Ikorodu.

Adewale added that emergence of a Southerner as the presidential candidate of APC also informed their defection,saying the victory of the ruling party in 2023 would not only benefit the zone but the country .

“I am a delegate at the last PDP primaries and I was expecting the ticket to be zoned to the South.

“Today we have taken a very important step to move to APC so that we can support candidate of our choice,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman Ikorodu Local Government, commended the defectors, saying that they had made the right decision by joining APC.

Adesina promised to carry them along in all party affairs and ensure that they benefit from all the opportunities brought to APC members in their various wards

He urged them to go to their respective wards and attend party meetings regularly for updates and other things concerning the party.

“I am delighted to witness this event today,and to receive many PDP members to our party.

”Today I am overwhelmed and promise to ensure that they benefit from all the opportunities coming to the party,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that APC party leaders, local government constituted authorities and members of APC in Ikorodu central were all present at the venue.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army Chief vows to go after terrorists who killed troops in Shiroro ambush

Army Chief vows to go after terrorists who killed troops in Shiroro ambush

How 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes got to Germany – FG

How 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes got to Germany – FG

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

Apapa Customs Command generates N522.4bn in 6 months

Apapa Customs Command generates N522.4bn in 6 months

Anambra govt to spend N1bn for solar-powered street lights

Anambra govt to spend N1bn for solar-powered street lights

Lagos govt says Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be ready by June 2023

Lagos govt says Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be ready by June 2023

Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp

Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp

Lions Club seeks N200m to fight childhood cancer in Nigeria

Lions Club seeks N200m to fight childhood cancer in Nigeria

EU inaugurates €1.3bn Nigeria green economy project

EU inaugurates €1.3bn Nigeria green economy project

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)