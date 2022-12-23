ADVERTISEMENT
PDP loses stalwart, Yusha’u Kebbe to APC in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Yusha’u Kebbe, a key stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that he had contacted his loyalists in all 23 Local Government Areas of the state before arriving at the decision.

According to him, majority of his loyalists agreed that the PDP governorship candidate fielded for 2023 election was part of the present administration in all ramifications, ”therefore, his emergence is a continuation of the administration.”

He said that some of his loyalists had opted to go with either Gov. Aminu Tambuwal as the PDP leader or former Governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as the APC leader, adding, ”but i chose the path of Wamakko.”

Kebbe expressed optimism that APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the capacity to govern Nigeria well as he had done when he served as the Lagos State Governor.

Kebbe added that the APC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, would surely follow in the footsteps of Wamakko.

According to him, he joined APC because of its strong desire to reposition the state and assured to partner with the actors in bringing the needed change.

This, he said, was to make the state compete favourably with other states in providing infrastructural and human capital developments in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kebbe was also the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) candidate in Sokoto State during the rescheduled election in 2012.

News Agency Of Nigeria
