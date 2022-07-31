RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP LG chairman, councillors defect to APC in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incumbent Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Council in Sokoto State, Alhaji Bashir Kalanjeni, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ).

PDP LG chairman, councillors defect to APC in Sokoto (Illustrative)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalanjeni defected to the APC alongside eight serving and two former councillors in the area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on New Media, on Sunday in Abuja.

Abubakar listed the councillors as Zakariyya Madugu, Abubakar Kalanjeni, Abubakar Aliyu, Halilu Aliyu, Ibrahim Sarkin-Tudu, Musa Sakkwai, Abdullahi Garba and Jamilu Muhammad.

Abubakar named the two ex-councillors as Abdullahi Garba and Jamilu Muhammad.

Wamakko, while welcoming them into the party assured that they would be carried along for the development of the party and the state as a whole.

He expressed confidence that APC would win the 2023 general elections with landslide victories across Nigeria.

