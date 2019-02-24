The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting ended in the units at 3.p.m., while that of the Model City Gate, Gwarimpa Polling Unit ended at 4:30p.m.

At LEA Primary School, only the Presidential results were ready with PDP having 707, and APC got 194, out of a total votes of 879, while invalid votes were 112.

However, the Presiding Officer, Auwal Kundi said that the results for the Senate and Legislature were not ready, adding that they would be concluded on Sunday morning.

Kundi complained that provisions were not made for food and drink since they came to the unit in the early hours of the burning.

Can you imagine that up till now, we have not taken anything, he said.

Similarly, PDP led the Presidential election in Gwarimpa Model School Polling unit 024 with total votes of 673, with APC having 272, other parties had 30 votes and 45 invalid votes were recorded.

PDP also won the Senatorial and House of Representative with 645 votes and 621, while APC got 273 for Senatorial seat and 276 votes for House of Representative.

Similarly, at Gwarimpa Model Gate Polling Unit 013B, the results were Pesidential, APC- 215, PDP- 973; Senate, APC-233, PDP- 923, House of Representative; APC-227, while PDP got 887 votes, he said.

At Efab Estate Lifecamp Unit 017, PDP won the senatorial seat with 844 votes ,while APC got 267 votes and for the seat of House of Representatives, PDP got 798 and APC got 270 votes.

PDP won the Presidential position with total votes of 833 votes while APC got 258 votes, according to the Presiding Officer, Mr Bede Nwankwo.

Meanwhile, a voter, Mr Anthony Asonaya, at the LEA Primary School, Galadima, Gwarimpa polling unit donated a generator for INEC complete the collation of results, which extended to as late as 9 p.m.

Asonaya said he had been providing generator in that unit for the past three elections since 2011 to support the process.

He said that his motivation was to ensure that the process was transparent and went smoothly.

Above all, my love for the country has made me to help INEC in the exercise, he said.