The positions are Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip.

According to Punch, the opposition party has also started working behind the scene to decide who become the President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A PDP source who spoke to Punch said the party does not want the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in the majority in both chambers to occupy the top positions.

However, the APC has also started making efforts to ensure that it does not share top leadership positions with the PDP in the 9th National Assembly.

Lawmakers in the ruling party are expected to occupy the positions of Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, Majority and Deputy Majority Leader.

Also, a member of the National Working Committee of the PDP, who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity said the party would be transparent in its decision on how the party’s leaders in the National Assembly would emerge.

The source said the party would conduct a shadow election if any PDP lawmaker in the National Assembly disagrees with the party’s choice.

“We will meet anytime next week to discuss the outcome of the general elections. The meeting ought to have been held before now, but we deferred it because of the governorship election in Rivers State.

“Now that the election has come to a successful conclusion, we will meet and discuss how the offices meant for the party are to be shared among the zones.

“We will also allow the lawmakers to decide if they want the occupiers of such offices to be on a consensus basis or by ballot. We will not impose anyone on them.”

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus also confirmed the development saying, “The PDP is a democratic party. We will not dictate to our lawmakers. We can only guide and listen to them.

“If they want a consensus (sharing of National Assembly leadership positions), so be it. And if they want to do a shadow election, so be it. The PDP is a democratic party. We are not going to bully anyone.

“You can see that we did not have any problems during the primaries that produced the candidates because we allowed the will of the people to prevail. We will also allow the will of the majority to prevail in choosing the leaders of our party in the National Assembly.’’